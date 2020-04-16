Committee formed to work out an exit strategy

The State government on Thursday constituted an expert committee to formulate guidelines for a phased exit from the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 lockdown in the State. Whatever action the State government takes after April 20 and once the lockdown is lifted will be guided by the panel’s report.

Senior IAS officer and Finance Secretary S. Krishnan will head the 18-member committee, which will “consult stakeholders and generate suggestions” before submitting a report to the government on the way forward.

At a press conference, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the committee will identify industries that could be allowed to operate after April 20, within the norms laid down by the Centre, and submit a report. After getting permission from the Centre, the State government will take a final call, he added.

“In order to revive the economy and provide a livelihood to the large number of families that have been deprived of their income due to the prohibitory orders, it is essential to plan for a phased removal of restrictions, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 and its trend,” a Government Order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said. It was essential to assess the data and prepare appropriate strategies for a timely phasing-out of the lockdown restrictions after April 20 and also post-lockdown, it pointed out.

Besides the Secretaries of the Revenue, Law, Health, Industries, MSMEs, Housing, School and Higher Education and Transport departments, the committee comprises the Director-General of Police, the Director of Public Health and representatives from the Indian Medical Association, the Private Nursing Home Board, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras S.P. Thyagarajan and former Chennai Corporation City Health Officer Guhanandam are also part of the committee.

Officials indicated to The Hindu that the exit strategy was going to be a “long-haul exercise”, and a balance had to be attained to contain the spread of the virus and revive the economy at the same time.