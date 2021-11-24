Madras HC quashes proceedings to acquire Jayalalithaa’s residence

Justice N. Seshasayee of the Madras High Court passed the order, while allowing petitions filed by her nephew J. Deepak and J. Deepa challenging the acquisition proceedings

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, quashed proceedings initiated by the previous AIADMK government to acquire former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s residence, Veda Nilayam at Poes Garden in Chennai, for the purpose of converting it into a memorial.

Justice N. Seshasayee passed the order while allowing petitions filed by her nephew J. Deepak and J. Deepa challenging the acquisition proceedings. The judge also said the Income Tax Department would be at liberty to proceed with the attachment proceedings as per law.

The judge agreed with advocate S.L. Sudarsanam, representing Mr. Deepak, that there was no necessity for yet another memorial when the government had already spent a considerable amount of public money to construct a mausoleum for his aunt at the Marina Beach in Chennai.

Justice Seshasayee also rejected the argument of the previous government that the acquisition was in public interest.

In a counter affidavit, the Acquisition Officer, N. Lakshmi, had said conversion of residences of popular leaders into government memorials was a world-wide practice and not a new phenomenon.

“Apart from being a beacon of inspiration to residents of Tamil Nadu, the proposed memorial at Veda Nilayam will also serve as a tourist attraction. Therefore, the acquisition should be considered as falling within the meaning of public purpose,” she had said.