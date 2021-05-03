Coronavirus | TN imposes fresh restrictions for 14 days from May 6

The government also extended the night curfew and Sunday lockdowns until further orders.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday evening announced fresh restrictions between 4 am on May 6 to 4 am on May 20, in its attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

All government and private offices would be allowed to function with a maximum of 50% employees, an official release said. It also restricted travel on rail and government and private buses, on metro trains and on taxis to only 50% of their respective capacities.

Except for non air-conditioned provision and grocery stores, all other shops would not be allowed to be function. Only 50% customers are to be allowed in provision and grocery shops, which would be permitted to function only till 12 noon.

“There would be no bar on medical shops and the supply of milk,” it said. Only take away service would be allowed in restaurants and hotels. “Tea shops would be allowed to function only till 12 noon,” it said.

However, customers cannot be allowed to use the seating in restaurants and tea shops.

Markets and shops selling fish, chicken and other meat would be allowed to operate only on week days and that too only between 6 am and 12 noon. They would not be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, petrol, diesel and LPG supply would continue uninterrupted.

The State government also imposed a ban on holding social, political, sports, recreational, educational and cultural events in indoor auditoriums. Cinema halls would continue to be shut.

Only 20 persons are permitted to take part in funerals and related rituals. Earlier, 25 persons were permitted to take part in such events.

In addition to the ban on operating salons and spas in urban areas within Municipal Corporations and Municipalities, the government has expanded it to salons and spas in rural areas.

The government also extended the night curfew and Sunday lockdowns until further orders. The government said the fresh restrictions were being put in place due to “unavoidable circumstances.”