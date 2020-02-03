Coronavirus | Student who returned from China admitted in isolation ward at Villupuram

A medical student who returned from China with fever and sore throat has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam here.
Also read: All about the Coronavirus
A senior hospital official said that the student had reached Villupuram on Sunday night.
She checked in at the hospital with fever and sore throat and had been admitted to the isolation ward. The student’s condition was stable and she was being closely monitored, sources said.
“Samples have been taken and sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai for testing for coronavirus. We have alerted the District Collector and the Directorate of Health Services,” the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.