Coronavirus | Student who returned from China admitted in isolation ward at Villupuram

A medical student who returned from China with fever and sore throat has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam here.

Also read: All about the Coronavirus

A senior hospital official said that the student had reached Villupuram on Sunday night.

She checked in at the hospital with fever and sore throat and had been admitted to the isolation ward. The student’s condition was stable and she was being closely monitored, sources said.

“Samples have been taken and sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Chennai for testing for coronavirus. We have alerted the District Collector and the Directorate of Health Services,” the official said.