Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala

The second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala, according to the Health Ministry. This comes after a girl tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

“Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored,” the Ministry statement said.

This photo provided by Air India shows Indians being evacuated from Wuhan China on February 2, 2020

Meanwhile the second Air India flight from Wuhan has landed in Delhi with 323 Indian citizens on board. Seven Maldives citizens were also evacuated.

“The 2nd Air India Special flight from Wuhan departed at 0540 hours local time, i.e. 0310 Indian time. The flying time is 6 hours. Expected to land in Delhi by 0920 hours Indian time,” said an official.