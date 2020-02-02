National

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala

Nurses look at N95 masks inside a Coronavirus ward at a government hospital in Vijayawada

Nurses look at N95 masks inside a Coronavirus ward at a government hospital in Vijayawada   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Patient is in isolation in the hospital, is stable and being closely monitored, according to the Health Ministry

The second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala, according to the Health Ministry. This comes after a girl tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

“Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored,” the Ministry statement said.

This photo provided by Air India shows Indians being evacuated from Wuhan China on February 2, 2020

This photo provided by Air India shows Indians being evacuated from Wuhan China on February 2, 2020  

 

Meanwhile the second Air India flight from Wuhan has landed in Delhi with 323 Indian citizens on board. Seven Maldives citizens were also evacuated.

“The 2nd Air India Special flight from Wuhan departed at 0540 hours local time, i.e. 0310 Indian time. The flying time is 6 hours. Expected to land in Delhi by 0920 hours Indian time,” said an official.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
viral diseases
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 9:45:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/second-case-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-kerala/article30718320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY