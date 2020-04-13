Coronavirus | One more death, 106 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu

One more person lost her life to COVID-19 infection on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in Tamil Nadu to 11. The number of positive cases recorded on Sunday was 106.

The 45-year-old woman, who was admitted to the Government Omandurar Multi-Super Speciality Hospital around 11 a.m. on April 5, developed breathlessness and died at 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to a bulletin.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told mediapersons that as many as 106 new positive cases were reported in the State, taking the total number of cases to 1,075. While 16 of them had travel history, as many as 90 of them had contracted the infection by coming in contact with them.

Of the 49 persons who had shown symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), two tested positive for COVID-19 infection. Both had been infected after they came into contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19, she said.

Two large clusters

The new infections were found in two large clusters — one in Chennai and the other in Coimbatore.

A cluster of 22 persons, all from Coimbatore, had tested positive. Of these, two were the primary source of infection and 20 others came in contact with them.

In Chennai of the 18 new positive infections, four were identified as primary infection and 14 others had been in contact with them.

While two persons tested positive (one primary) in Chengalpattu; four persons who contracted the infection had been identified in Cuddalore. One person who came in contact with an infected person tested positive in Dindigul and four others, including two who contracted the infection and two others who had come in contact with them, tested positive in Erode. Three persons who had been in contact with infected persons tested positive in Karur, whereas four persons, including three of them who had come in contact with an infected person tested positive in Namakkal.

Six persons, including two from Ranipet and four from Salem, who come in contact with an infected person had tested positive. One person each from Tenkasi and Tiruvallur reported positive.