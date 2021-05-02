Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus | 442 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 27,294 with 442 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 24,420 people have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 2,488. The death toll is 386. In Ranipet district, 217 cases were reported and the total stood at 20,921. In Tirupathur district, 151 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 10,204.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 187 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 24,024. Of these, 21,907 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,813.

