Coronavirus | 33 more test positive in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 33 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,629 (including three who died — two who were counted in other States and one person who tested negative after death). The day also saw 27 patients being discharged from hospitals.

The majority of cases were contacts of COVID-19 patients. Only three patients — one woman in Dindigul and two men in Madurai — were primary cases, and an investigation is on to trace their source of infection.

Ten districts have reported fresh cases. Of the 33 cases, 15 were reported in Chennai. Officials said four more mediapersons — from two television channels — tested positive and were admitted to isolation wards. The city now accounts for a total of 373 cases. There were two patients, including a 12-year-old boy, in Ariyalur, Madurai had four, while Thanjavur had five new patients.

There were two cases in Tiruvallur, and one each in Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi and Villupuram, according to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

A total of 27 patients — two from the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, three from Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, five from Karur Medical College Hospital, two from Sivaganga Medical College Hospital, nine from Raja Muthiah Medical College Hospital and two from private hospitals — were discharged. So far, a total of 662 persons have been discharged across the State.

There were no deaths. A total of 59,023 samples have been tested in the State, of which the day’s count was 5,978. A total of 53,072 persons have been tested so far. Testing of 1,937 samples is under way.

“The cases are increasing in Chennai, and this is worrying. So, we had a meeting with the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, and have decided to post additional officers in the city. Strict containment measures will be taken up across the city,” Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said. Officials of the Health Department said that the COVID-19 situation was under control in the State.

A total of 1,878 persons were admitted to isolation facilities, while 23,760 persons were under home quarantine. A total of 155 persons were lodged in government quarantine facilities.