Contract health workers to get 6 months of maternity leave: Minister

The salary of 13,267 contract workers appointed under the National Health Mission will be increased

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to provide six months of maternity leave to women contract workers of the Department of Health, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Sunday.

Such a benefit is not provided to contractual workers across the country, but Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has taken the decision on humanitarian grounds, he said.

The Department has also decided to increase the salary of the 13,267 contract workers appointed under the National Health Mission. It will start centres to treat children with nutritional deficiencies. The Department has proposed to establish dental clinics at an estimated cost of ₹87 lakh at 29 primary health centres, Mr. Subramanian told journalists after visiting three children and a young sportsman being treated at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super-Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate here.

Among the healthcare workers who would benefit from the salary increase are 5,971 medical and non-medical field workers, who sought a 30% hike. The workers would get their revised salary for the month of April at an event in which the Chief Minister is expected to participate in another 10 days, the Minister said.

The pay hike would also benefit the 4,848 nurses appointed under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme. “They have also sought a hike. They were appointed only in January. But, because of their excellent work, they will get a hike of ₹4,000 each, their salary going up from ₹14,000 to ₹18,000,” he said.