  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Consul General of Israel to South India meets Stalin, other Ministers

December 16, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. Photo: Special arrangement

Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. Photo: Special arrangement

Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Friday. A consulate press release said they discussed how Israel and Tamil Nadu could work together on technology, especially to aid farmers with precision and smart agriculture and make more sustainable use of water.

The Consul General also met separately with Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, and they identified ways to continue and expand the cooperation that is already happening in the Centres of Excellence. R. Brindha Devi, Director, Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, was present.

She also met Information Technology (IT) Minister Mano Thangaraj and discussed increasing collaboration in areas including climate and space technology. Neeraj Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary, IT, was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.