Consul General of Israel to South India meets Stalin, other Ministers

December 16, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Friday. A consulate press release said they discussed how Israel and Tamil Nadu could work together on technology, especially to aid farmers with precision and smart agriculture and make more sustainable use of water.

The Consul General also met separately with Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, and they identified ways to continue and expand the cooperation that is already happening in the Centres of Excellence. R. Brindha Devi, Director, Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, was present.

She also met Information Technology (IT) Minister Mano Thangaraj and discussed increasing collaboration in areas including climate and space technology. Neeraj Mittal, Additional Chief Secretary, IT, was present.