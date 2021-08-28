Constitute Press Council of Tamil Nadu within three months, HC directs TN

The Court said the Council should be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court; it would weed out fake journalists who indulged in illegal/unethical practices

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to constitute a body named ‘Press Council of Tamil Nadu’ (PCTN) to protect the interests of genuine journalists and clamp down on fake journalists who indulge in illegal and unethical practices such as blackmailing industrialists, businessmen, government officials and politicians for their unjust enrichment.

Justices N. Kirubakaran (since retired) and P. Velmurugan ordered that the proposed PCTN should be constituted within three months, and it should be headed by a retired judge of either the Supreme Court or the High Court. Experienced and reputed journalists, both working and retired, retired civil servants and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers must be its members.

“The Council shall have sole authority to recognise press clubs and journalists’ associations or unions in the state of Tamil Nadu and it shall not allow or recognise formation or continuation of clubs or unions or associations based on caste, community or state boundaries. The Council shall conduct and approve elections to these clubs, unions and associations,” the court ordered.

The PCTN should stipulate the period of election for each association and any association which does not conduct elections on time, should automatically be brought under the administration of the council. The Division Bench further ordered that the proposed PCTN would have the authority to decide about the number of journalists associations that could be permitted in each city or town.

“The State Government shall not allot any house or grant free bus passes directly to any applicant journalist and those applications shall only be routed through PCTN which, after due diligence can issue such benefits,” the court said and ordered that journalist associations must disclose sources of income and obtain the council’s permission before conducting State conferences and meetings.

“To curtail the menace of fake journalists, PCTN shall have power to identify fake journalists and lodge complaints against them to jurisdictional police. Members of public as also other affected people can send their complaints regarding fake journalists to the welfare board which shall inquire and initiate criminal action against such fake journalists because they are a menace and a threat to the civil society,” the Bench wrote.

The judges also issued a direction to the State government to not issue press stickers, identity cards and other benefits, unless the organisation or media house disclosed the number of employees, salaries paid to them, details of tax deducted at source, tax paid to the government and proof that it sells a certain number of copies or has a certain amount of viewership.

“The State government / PCTN shall not issue press identity cards or stickers to the print media, magazines, dailies unless there is proof of circulation of at least 10,000 copies of their daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly and ID cards shall be increased or decreased proportionate to their circulation,” the judgement read.

After constitution of PCTN, all journalist organisations in the State should be kept in suspended animation so that elections could be conducted for these organisations under the supervision of the council within six months thereafter, the Bench said. It made it clear that people aggrieved by fake news or motivated and agenda-based news could lodge complaints with PCTN.

The State government must comply with the directions and file a compliance report within a period of four weeks failing which the Director of Information and Public Relations Department should appear before the court, the judges ordered.

The orders were passed while disposing of two writ petitions filed by S. Sekaran, who claimed to be a journalist. Disposing of his first case, the judges directed retired Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel to hand over, if not already handed over, all records of investigations related to the theft of ancient idols in the State to the present head of the Idol Wing CID so that the cases could be investigated effectively.

Passing orders in the second case, the court directed the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to register a case against Airavath Trust for having solicited donations on social media by claiming that it was taking steps to restore a dissolved special Division Bench of the High Court to exclusively hear all cases related to idol thefts.

The directions with regard to PCTN were issued in public interest.