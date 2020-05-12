Conservancy workers in Tiruppur district stage protest

Nearly 1,000 conservancy workers in various parts of Tiruppur district participated in the protests organised by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday.

According to K. Rangaraj, district secretary of CITU, nearly 500 conservancy workers attached to the Tiruppur Corporation participated in the ‘slogan-raising demonstration’ in the city. The protesters demanded one-month special pay as announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, cash assistance for the kin of conservancy workers who died of COVID-19, ₹600 every day for daily wage labourers and regular medical check-ups and safety equipment for them.

Apart from Tiruppur Corporation, over 400 conservancy workers participated in protests organised in Palladam, Udumalpet and Uthukuli. The protests will intensify across the State if the demands are not met by May 17 when the COVID-19 lockdown ends, Mr. Rangaraj said.