Tamil Nadu

Conservancy workers in Tiruppur district stage protest

In this photo taken on May 6, conservancy workers with Tiruppur Corporation stage protest demanding special pay.

In this photo taken on May 6, conservancy workers with Tiruppur Corporation stage protest demanding special pay.  

They demand special pay, aid for kin of workers who died of COVID-19

Nearly 1,000 conservancy workers in various parts of Tiruppur district participated in the protests organised by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday.

According to K. Rangaraj, district secretary of CITU, nearly 500 conservancy workers attached to the Tiruppur Corporation participated in the ‘slogan-raising demonstration’ in the city. The protesters demanded one-month special pay as announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, cash assistance for the kin of conservancy workers who died of COVID-19, ₹600 every day for daily wage labourers and regular medical check-ups and safety equipment for them.

Apart from Tiruppur Corporation, over 400 conservancy workers participated in protests organised in Palladam, Udumalpet and Uthukuli. The protests will intensify across the State if the demands are not met by May 17 when the COVID-19 lockdown ends, Mr. Rangaraj said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 3:34:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/conservancy-workers-in-tiruppur-district-stage-protest/article31565077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY