Congress’s rally was not political, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mr. Rao, the All India Congress Committee’s in-charge of Tamil Nadu claimed that the DMK-Congress alliance would win a majority of the seats in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

The ‘Plough Rally’ organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Sunday was “not for political purpose” but was meant to highlight issues faced by the people, asserted the All India Congress Committee’s in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Monday.

Mr. Rao spoke to mediapersons after his visit to the Subramaniyaswami Temple in Marudhamalai. “We do not use god for selfish purposes,” he remarked, taking a jibe at the BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra which was also held in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Claiming that the DMK-Congress alliance will win a majority of the seats in the 2021 State Assembly elections, Mr. Rao said that the seat sharing is yet to be finalised. He criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for accusing the Congress of dynasty politics and charged that Mr. Shah’s son was made the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) board secretary despite an alleged lack of experience. “Is that not nepotism?” he asked.

Regarding the release of A.G. Perarivalan, who is serving a life sentence in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, Mr. Rao said that the Congress will accept any decision made by the courts and the government.