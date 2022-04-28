Congress threatens to intensify protest against Governor

Alagiri says the Governor is not respecting the sentiments of people

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday warned that his party would intensify its protests against Governor R.N. Ravi if he did not change his stand on NEET.

Addressing a protest to condemn the Governor for not sending 13 resolutions of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, including the one against NEET to the President for his consent, Mr. Alagiri said the development of the State would be affected if the Governor failed to work amicably with the government.

Making it clear that the Congress was not against the Governor’s post, Mr. Alagiri said there was a need to oppose him when he stepped beyond his role. “We warned about the appointment of Mr. Ravi, who was an ex-intelligence officer. He is not ready to respect the sentiments of the people and is retaining the resolutions adopted in the Assembly without sending to the President.”

Mr. Alagiri alleged that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy had failed in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, he was waging an ideological war against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin instead of opposing him politically.

Senior Congress leaders, including former president E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Congress Legislature Party leader Selvaperunthagai and A. Gopanna participated.