Congress student wing office-bearers for T.N. zones appointed

August 23, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Chennai

The National Students Union of India, students wing of the Congress, has appointed two office-bearers each for 11 zones in Tamil Nadu. Sources in the party said the appointment was ‘routine’ and not much is expected out of it as Tamil Nadu does not have a vibrant culture of student politics.

“These appointments are routine; the office bearers are expected to enlist more students in colleges. However, students in Tamil Nadu are not as politicised as in New Delhi or Kerala. Most private colleges, especially engineering colleges, don’t allow students to be affiliated with political party unions,” said an office bearer.

He said only Central universities and State government colleges allow party-affiliated student unions.

“There are many challenges. Enlisting students has become difficult and colleges can never think about student organisation. Students are engaging with politics through Instagram reels and YouTube videos but we are unable to consolidate them or mobilise them. There is a barrier in reaching them and vice-versa. Also, the Police intelligence doesn’t want students movement to flourish,” he said.