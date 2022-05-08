Tamil Nadu

Congress contributes ₹10 lakh towards aid to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his camp office here and handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh towards the aid to Sri Lanka.

Congress legislators accompanied their leader.


