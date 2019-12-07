Cong., DMK to decide soon on seat-sharing

The Congress is ready to face the local body polls and seat-sharing with the DMK will be decided soon.

“Seats can be finalised within a day,” senior leaders of the party said.

“We have been making preparations for the past several months. There were rumours that the local body polls might not be held in view of the track record of the AIADMK regime in the last three years. There was a belief that it will be postponed this time as well, but we decided we will go ahead with the preparation,” Sanjay Dutt, national secretary, AICC-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, said. The Supreme Court decision on the local body polls was in fact a snub to the AIADMK, “as they were asked to not hold the polls in nine districts where legal requirements were not fulfilled”.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said there won’t be too much of an issue on seat sharing talks with the DMK.

‘Discussions are on’

“Talks are on at the district level between the DMK and the Congress. We will sit down, discuss and finalise them within a day. Already we have held two meetings with our district presidents. So we know what we want,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri questioned the Supreme Court order and said the court did not pay enough attention to the issue. He said even the Lok Sabha polls were held in a single phase and the AIADMK government wanted to misuse the official machinery by holding elections in two phases.