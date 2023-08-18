HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conclave discusses role of AI in healthcare sector

August 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A conclave on healthcare was organised in the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) to help the sector adopt artificial intelligence (AI).

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) organised the fifth conclave on AI and machine learning in collaboration with the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) and Centre for Integrative Biology and Systems MedicinE (IBSE). 

The aim is to bring together the various stakeholders from clinical institutes, hospitals, medical centres, start-ups and industry across the country and present the current research by the academia and industry in the healthcare domain. 

The event included demonstrations from the various start-ups and industries.  

Twenty speakers delivered lectures during the conclave that was attended by 200 participants, most of whom were from the industry and the rest from the academia. 

Related Topics

research / Artificial Intelligence / engineering / technology (general) / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.