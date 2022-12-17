  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Comprehensive reform of criminal justice system recommended, says Kiren Rijiju

December 17, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 111 th, 128 th and 146 th reports, has recommended ‘for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system and for introducing a comprehensive legislation in the Parliament rather than bringing about piecemeal amendments’.

Mr. Rijiju was responding to a question raised by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan whether the Government of India has taken note of the Supreme Court observation that it is not necessary to arrest persons, except in cases where custodial investigation or in cases of heinous crime or to prevent witnesses being influenced and to prevent absconding of the accused persons.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.