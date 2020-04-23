Coming days are crucial, people should strictly adhere to lockdown guidelines, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said that the recent medical bulletin on COVID-19 cases from the State is encouraging and gives hope that it can be contained. However, he warned against people becoming complacent before success is reached and urged them to continue their fight against the pandemic by strictly following the physical distancing norms.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss noted that it has been one month since the the lockdown was imposed and the coming 10 days would be crucial. “If we are very careful during these 10 days, we can successful control the spread of the virus. However, even when 25% of work is left in achieving the goal, there is a sense of carelessness noticed in the public,” he said.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that shops have been opened and vehicles are moving freely in recent days and some will not believe that there is a lockdown in place. The goal now is to avoid new coronavirus cases, which is why staying at home and following the lockdown guidelines is essential, he added.

Mr. Ramadoss said without any responsibility some people are coming out violating the guidelines and this will block us from achieving the goal of being disease-free. He urged the public to follow the guidelines in the coming 10 days and extend full co-operation to the government and the police.

Mr. Ramadoss also requested the Central and State governments to come out with confidence-boosting announcements, which will help avert the careless approach of the public.