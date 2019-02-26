Collector receives water award

The Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has honoured Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan with ‘National Water Award – 2019’.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari presented the award to the Collector at the National Water Awards presentation ceremony held in New Delhi on Monday.

The Collector won third prize in ‘rejuvenation/creation of water bodies’ category in southern region comprising Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The award carried a citation.

“I feel honoured to receive the award,” Mr. Jayakanthan said.

The national water award was recognition for his efforts to restore and rejuvenate several water bodies in Sivaganga district. The district administration had applied for the award only in that category and it would strive to get prizes in other categories as well in the coming years, he added.

The Collector won the Centre’s appreciation for rejuvenating three major ooranies — Mayana Oorani, Chetti Oorani and Teppakulam — after evicting 25 encroachments and desilting their inlet and outlet channels.

The Sivaganga Teppakulam, located in the centre of the district, brimmed with water after a gap of 26 years thanks to the restoration works.

On being diverted, water from Periyar channel reached the tank, traversing more than 35 km. Several tanks and ponds and their supply channels were also desilted in the district, according to the district officials.