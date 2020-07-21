Tamil Nadu

Collector, officials pay tributes to Tahsildar

Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri led the administration in paying homage to Vriddhachalam Tahsildar I. Kaviarasu, who died after contracting COVID-19.

The officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mr. Kaviarasu at the Cuddalore Collectorate.

Kaviarasu, who was the tahsildar of Vriddhachalam, died on Saturday night at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram.

His body was cremated in his native town of Villupuram on Sunday.

On Monday, Kaviarasu’s portrait was placed at the Cuddalore Collectorate. The Collector and officials of various line departments paid their tributes.

