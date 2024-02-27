CMC Vellore to organise exhibitions, awareness programmes to mark National Pharmacy Week

February 27, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - VELLORE

Christian Medical College (CMC) will organise events to mark the 62nd National Pharmacy Week from February 26 to March 2, 2024.

According to a press release, the theme for the year is, ‘Join Pharmacists to ensure Patient Safety’. The main focus will be to highlight the importance of the role of pharmacists and medicines in health and patient safety, and to create awareness about the safe and proper use of medicines.

As part of the awareness programme, CMC is conducting a quiz as well as slogan, essay and poster design competitions for healthcare professionals and members of the public at its campus in Vellore on Tuesday, February 27. A stall exhibition will be held on February 28 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. near the ISSCC building at the Vellore campus. Similar exhibitions will be held at the Ranipet campus on February 29, open to the public, patients and healthcare professionals.

At the exhibition, the stalls will have information on medicines, storage, safe use and directions for use. The focus will be on the safety of medicines used in geriatrics, pediatrics and for pregnant women and patient counselling. There will also be puppet shows, video shows, asthma educators, diabetes educators, blood glucose checking, information about safe and rational antibiotics use and healthy diets, the press release said.