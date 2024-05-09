GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CMC to provide free medical support for thalassemia-affected patients under 12 years of age

Published - May 09, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
CMC Hospital in Vellore.

CMC Hospital in Vellore.

The Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, will provide medical support for thalassemia-affected patients, who are below 12 years of age and have a family annual income of less than ₹8 lakh, as part of its efforts to create awareness on World Thalassemia Day, which is celebrated worldwide on May 8.

According to a press release, the CMC said that for needy patients of age less than 12 years requiring a Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation, the majority of the transplant cost including HLA typing, accommodation and food expenses will be borne by the government (CIL-CSR) and CMC supportive funds. This will include their stay as well as food. The needy patients and their relatives can reach out to the Department of Hematology, CMC (Ranipet campus).

For patients, who are not eligible for the above funds, partial support will be provided on an ad hoc basis by CMC based on fund availability. The goal is to enhance the quality of life for thalassemia patients and parents of children with thalassemia. The initiative is in alignment with the World Thalassemia Day 2024 theme: “Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassaemia Treatment for All”.

Thalassemia is a chronic condition that demands lifelong care, leading to physical and psychological changes in affected children. Physically, the child may experience iron build up in organs due to blood transfusions, causing potential damage. Thalassemia treatment impacts not only children but also their parents who bear full responsibility for their care. Around 70% of the patients with thalassemia are born in low-and middle-income countries of which India has the largest number of children, about 1 - 1.5 lakh, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.