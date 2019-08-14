Tamil Nadu CM under fire for calling Chidambaram a burden on earth

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday triggered a row by describing veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram as a “burden on this earth”. The remarks drew strong condemnation from leaders of the DMK and the Congress.

Responding to Mr. Chidambaram’s comment that the AIADMK would not voice its opposition even if the Centre made Tamil Nadu a Union Territory, Mr. Palaniswami told journalists in Salem that the former Minister had done no good to Tamil Nadu. “He is just a burden on this earth. As Union Minister, what schemes did he bring for the welfare of the State? Did he allocate necessary funds? Were new industries brought to the State? Did he at least take necessary steps to solve inter-state water disputes?” he asked.

Taking strong exception to the Chief Minister’s comments, DMK president M.K. Stalin told journalists in Chennai that it was unbecoming of a Chief Minister to make such remarks.

“The Chief Minister even accused me of creating a scene by visiting rain-affected areas in Nilgiris. It will not take much time for me to say that he is going (set to go) to the U.S. and England just to create a scene. But I will not stoop to that level,” Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin wondered why the Chief Minister, who visited Coimbatore, failed to inspect rain-ravaged areas in Ooty.

He said he had invited DMK cadre from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and the party would send relief material to the tune of ₹10 lakh.

Alagiri hits back

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri hit out at Mr. Palaniswami, saying, “Mr. Edappadi, you became Chief Minister by accident. Even if you don’t have the heart to praise Mr. Chidambaram, don’t demean him.”

In a statement, he said history will speak for Mr. Chidambaram, who rose to great heights due to his work. “It is because of his talent and hard work that various responsibilities came his way. He never went after any position, but responsibilities came to him. But everyone knows how Edappadi Palaniswami came to power and at whose feet he fell and showed his loyalty when he got the position,” Mr. Alagiri said. The Congress leader said Mr. Chidambaram created history by presenting 10 Union Budgets, brought in a number of reforms, provided education loans to students, of which one in five who benefitted were students from Tamil Nadu. “He has the distinction of leading India to 9% growth in three consecutive years during 2004-2009, a historic record since India’s Independence,” he said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said: “We cannot reply to such demeaning comments made by the Chief Minister. One entire State (Jammu and Kashmir) is shut down, the people are under curfew, and no one knows what is happening there. Those who are supporting (AIADMK) should understand that this situation could come to pass in others (States) as well.”