HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, Pudukottai districts arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

The fishermen who were arrested on charges of trespassing were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base

September 14, 2023 10:55 am | Updated September 15, 2023 02:49 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI / RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mechanised boats anchored at Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district following a protest by fishermen condemning the arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. File

Mechanised boats anchored at Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district following a protest by fishermen condemning the arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seventeen fishermen from Pudukottai and Rameswaram who were onboard three mechanised boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on September 14 on charges of trespassing while fishing. 

Pudukottai fishermen

Of the nine fishermen from Pudukottai district, a group of four identified as N. Arun (36), G. Marudhu (42), K. Sundaram (35) and S. Selvaraj (38) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN08 MM 214, from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on September 13 morning. 

ALSO READ
CM Stalin writes to Union Minister Jaishankar to secure release of 17 T.N. fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Another group of five fishermen namely R. Kesavan (32), R. Kumar (38), K. Muthu (43), R. Guna (20) and Murugesan (45) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN 16 MM, from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning.

The nine men were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing, said Coastal Security Group sources. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry, the sources added. 

Rameswaram fishermen

Eight fishermen including a minor boy from Rameswaram were arrested and their mechanised boat was impounded by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on Thursday, September 14.

According to reports, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had reportedly detained the fishermen under charges of poaching. The boats and the catch by them were taken to a harbour in Sri Lanka.

The arrested fishermen include R. Arun (36), A. Sahaya Kingston Raj (38), M. Balamurugan (50), A. Innasi (46), C. Karl Marx (41), S. Murugan (52).

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the governments should help them bring back the arrested fishermen back home. “Our livelihood is again come under test,” he said and hoped the Union government would save the fishermen and their boats from being detained.

Related Topics

India-Sri Lanka / Tamil Nadu / fishing industry / Tiruchi / Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.