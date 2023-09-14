17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram, Pudukottai districts arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

September 14, 2023 10:55 am | Updated September 15, 2023 02:49 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI / RAMESWARAM

Seventeen fishermen from Pudukottai and Rameswaram who were onboard three mechanised boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on September 14 on charges of trespassing while fishing.

Pudukottai fishermen

Of the nine fishermen from Pudukottai district, a group of four identified as N. Arun (36), G. Marudhu (42), K. Sundaram (35) and S. Selvaraj (38) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN08 MM 214, from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on September 13 morning.

Another group of five fishermen namely R. Kesavan (32), R. Kumar (38), K. Muthu (43), R. Guna (20) and Murugesan (45) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN 16 MM, from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning.

The nine men were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing, said Coastal Security Group sources. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry, the sources added.

Rameswaram fishermen

Eight fishermen including a minor boy from Rameswaram were arrested and their mechanised boat was impounded by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on Thursday, September 14.

According to reports, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had reportedly detained the fishermen under charges of poaching. The boats and the catch by them were taken to a harbour in Sri Lanka.

The arrested fishermen include R. Arun (36), A. Sahaya Kingston Raj (38), M. Balamurugan (50), A. Innasi (46), C. Karl Marx (41), S. Murugan (52).

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the governments should help them bring back the arrested fishermen back home. “Our livelihood is again come under test,” he said and hoped the Union government would save the fishermen and their boats from being detained.