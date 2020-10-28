CM should apologise for Sattankulam deaths: Stalin

Says Palaniswami suppressed facts

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday asked whether Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu for “having suppressed the murders of trader Jayaraj and his son, J. Benicks, in the Sathankulam police station and denigrating the Police Department” in his attempt to safeguard a few corrupt uniformed personnel.

Recalling the chargesheet of the CBI that said that Jeyaraj and his son, Benicks, died of police torture inside the station, Mr. Stalin said the Chief Minister first claimed that they died after having breathing troubles.

Later, he sought to cover up the incident through a statement from Law Minister C.V. Shanmugam, he added. “Since the DMK did not have faith in the Chief Minister, it demanded a CBI inquiry. The reputation of the police has hit rock-bottom under the corrupt government of Mr. Palaniswami,” he said.

Another case

Mr. Stalin alleged that in another case, Dr. Sivaramaperumal, the DMK’s medical wing deputy organiser in Kanniyakumari district, died by suicide after the local DSP used filthy language in front of his wife during an inquiry. “The action of a few police officers has earned a bad name for the entire Police Department,” he said.