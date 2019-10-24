Tamil Nadu

CM presents medals to police personnel

Around 600 officials from various departments felicitated

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday commended the State police for putting in place elaborate bandobast arrangements for the recent informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He presented the President of India Medals, the Chief Minister’s Medals and the Arulmigu Athivarathar Special Service Medals to 600 personnel from the Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Fire and Rescue Services, Home Guards and Forensic Sciences departments.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Modi and the Chinese officials had highly appreciated the State police for making adequate security arrangements for the summit. “While in Chennai, the Chinese President travelled by road to Mamallapuram for two days. It is a really challenging task to provide security for a tall leader to cross long distances by road. Our police force has accomplished the feat with professional experience and precise execution. The Chinese side had stated that our police personnel had exceeded their expectations,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the police for the arrangements made during the Athi Varadar festival in Kancheepuram. Following the installation of CCTV cameras, crime had plummeted, he said.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 1:54:39 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

