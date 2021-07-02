CM praises doctors for work during pandemic

He distributes appreciation certificates to govt. staff

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday presented an appreciation certificate to the Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya for achieving 100% vaccination of all eligible tribals and tea estate labourers in the district with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Taking part in Doctors’ Day celebrations at the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, he presented appreciation certificates for government doctors to the Directors of Medical Education, Medical and Rural Health Services, Public Health and Preventive Medicine, medical and rural health services of ESI and Indian system of medicine, and for private doctors to associations including the Indian Medical Association, according to a press release.

The Chief Minister said the government was not just for the welfare of the people but also for the welfare of doctors. He acknowledged the sacrifices of doctors and their continuing service.

He handed over 55,000 pulse oximeters for the use of healthcare staff to Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam. Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Sudha Seshayyan and the employees of the university donated a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Dr. Seshayyan handed over a cheque for ₹7.75 lakh to Mr. Stalin.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin inaugurated the upgraded international vaccination centre on the King Institute of Preventive Medicine campus, where the administration of yellow fever vaccination to international travellers has been taken up. Funds to the tune of ₹50 lakh, allocated from the local area development fund of former MP T.K. Rangarajan, were spent on the facility. The centre administers yellow fever and polio vaccination to those travelling to African and South American countries, and issues a WHO-approved vaccination certificate. This is the only State government-run vaccination centre, benefiting the people of south India, said the release.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, MLA Thayagam Kavi, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, and Principal Secretary/Officer on Special Duty P. Senthil Kumar were present.