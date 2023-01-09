HamberMenu
CM launches platform to enable Tamil Nadu Diaspora to invest in start-ups

The platform, besides connecting the Tamil Nadu-based start-ups with the global Tamil angel investors, will offer legal consultation for investing and help take products to the global markets

January 09, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, centre, at the launch of the Global Tamil Angels platform (www.tamilangels.fund) of Start-upTN in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Global Tamil Angels platform (www.tamilangels.fund) of Start-upTN, which will enable investors from the Global Tamil Diaspora to make investments in Tamil Nadu-based start-ups.

Mr. Stalin launched the platform at the “Global Startup Investors Summit” jointly organised by Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission and FeTNA International Tamil Entrepreneur Network in Chennai on Monday.

The platform, besides connecting the Tamil Nadu-based start-ups with the global Tamil angel investors, will offer legal consultation for investing and help take products to the global markets.

Mr. Stalin highlighted various initiatives taken by his government, including the ₹1,000-crore Green Climate Fund. He assured all support to the investors and hailed the initiative as first of its kind in the country.

At the event, a multi-crore American Tamil Fund by investors from the Tamil Nadu Diaspora in the U.S. to make investments in Tamil Nadu-based start-ups was announced. The investors presented an intent to invest $2 million (about ₹16.5 crore) by December 2023 to MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan.

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MSME Secretary Arun Roy, FeTNA President Bala Swaminathan, Mission Director and CEO of StartupTN Sivarajah Ranathan were present.

