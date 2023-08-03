HamberMenu
CM inspects civic works in Alandur, Kodambakkam zones

August 03, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the storm-water drain under construction in Ashok Nagar, in Chennai on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the storm-water drain under construction in Ashok Nagar, in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Alandur and Kodambakkam zones in the city on Thursday where he reviewed the ongoing works implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department.

The Chief Minister visited M.G.R. Salai in Alandur Zone where storm-water drain work is under way at a cost of ₹71.31 crore. Of the 2.29-km project, work has been completed on about 1.78 km. “The remaining work would be completed within this month,” an official release said.

Mr. Stalin visited the Pazhavanthangal police station where he inspected the records and interacted with police personnel on handling complaints received from the people.

He visited and reviewed the work on a new sluice in Porur lake and cut and cover canal from Porur tank to Ramapuram lake being built at an estimate of ₹100 crore.

The Porur lake, which has a water spread area of 252 acres and has a capacity of 67 million cubic feet, is maintained by the Water Resources Department.

In Kodambakkam zone, he visited Ashok Nagar 4th Avenue where he reviewed the storm-water drain work taken up at a cost of ₹7.60 crore.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, and Mayor R. Priya accompanied the Chief Minister.

