CM hands over relief to family of security guard who was killed

Relief was also given to the family of a man killed in a scaffolding collapse incident at a temple

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh as relief to family members of an on-contract security guard at a temple, who was killed by robbers.

T. Babu, was killed while on duty, when robbers attempted to rob the Arulmigu Theerthabaleeswarar Temple.

The CM also handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh as relief to family members of Divakar, who was killed in the scaffolding collapse incident in Arulmigu Nagappa Chetty Pillayar Temple.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Commissioner of HR&CE J. Kumaragurubaran and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin were present.