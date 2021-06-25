Tamil Nadu

CM hands over relief to family of security guard who was killed

Relief of ₹5 lakh was handed over   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh as relief to family members of an on-contract security guard at a temple, who was killed by robbers.

T. Babu, was killed while on duty, when robbers attempted to rob the Arulmigu Theerthabaleeswarar Temple.

The CM also handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh as relief to family members of Divakar, who was killed in the scaffolding collapse incident in Arulmigu Nagappa Chetty Pillayar Temple.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Commissioner of HR&CE J. Kumaragurubaran and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2021 5:12:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-hands-over-relief-to-family-of-security-guard-who-was-killed/article34968188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY