CM chairs review meet on MSMEs

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday chaired a meeting of officials to discuss ways and means to help the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises sector, which has been hit by the lockdown. Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin and senior officials were present at the meeting.

In another event, Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated (through videoconference) a bridge across Vellar in Pudukkottai district and 13 others in Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Tiruvarur, Karur, Erode, Tiruppur, Madurai and Dindigul, constructed at a total cost of ₹29.85 crore, according to an official press release.

Mr. Palaniswami laid the foundation for a bridge and a railway overbridge in Villupuram and Salem districts at a total cost of ₹70.23 crore, it stated.

The CM inaugurated 480 housing tenements constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at a cost of ₹36.24 crore at Anjugramam near Agatheeswaram in Kanniyakumari district. He also inaugurated 560 housing tenements constructed by TNSCB in Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Chennai districts at a total cost of ₹46.68 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated 1,232 housing units and 1,314 housing plots constructed and laid out, respectively, by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board at a total cost of ₹216.36 crore.

The CM laid the foundation for various projects of the Water Resources Department to the tune of ₹230 crore across the State. He also laid the foundation for ₹17 crore-worth projects of the Public Works Department and inaugurated various projects implemented at a cost of ₹16 crore.