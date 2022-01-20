Close down Tasmac outlets immediately: Palaniswami

Leader of the Opposition cites rising cases of COVID-19

The AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday demanded that the State government immediately close down Tasmac retail outlets and bars in the light of the rising cases of COVID-19.

“When nearly 24,000 people are getting infected every day, is it fair to keep the Tasmac shops open?” Mr. Palaniswami wondered. He recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while in Opposition in the first week of May 2020, had sought the closure of the shops when the number of fresh cases was 775, on the ground that they were facilitating the spread of the disease.

The Leader of the Opposition also referred to the reported observation of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian that there was a likelihood of a further rise in the number of cases in the coming days. Urging the DMK government “not to play” with people’s lives, the AIADMK co-coordinator said the ruling party should shed its double standards.

In a separate statement, the AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam, asserted that it was his party, while in power during 1987, that took steps to establish a medical university which was named after party founder M.G. Ramachandran. Only the nomenclature of the university underwent a minor change after the Assembly adopted an amendment Bill in January 1991 when the DMK was in power, he added.

Later, the two AIADMK leaders, in a joint statement, announced that the party would stage demonstrations on Saturday (January 22) in all Cauvery delta districts to highlight the need for payment of adequate compensation by the State government to farmers affected by excess rainfall.