Cliff cave-in traps eight workers at construction site in Udhagamandalam, seven others rescued

The incident occurred at the site of the construction of a private bungalow; an abandoned public toilet on the cliff is said to have collapsed on the workers; rescue operations are ongoing

February 07, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
An earthmover was used to rescue seven of the workers, while eight others are still trapped under the debris at the construction site in Udhagamandalam

An earthmover was used to rescue seven of the workers, while eight others are still trapped under the debris at the construction site in Udhagamandalam | Photo Credit: Sathyamoorthy M

An abandoned building on a cliff is believed to have collapsed, trapping 15 workers under the rubble at the site of the construction of a private bungalow, near Gandhi Nagar in Lovedale in Udhagamandalam, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

First responders at the scene managed to extricate seven workers from under the debris of the cave-in, while rescue operations are ongoing to rescue the eight others.

Construction workers at the site said they were building a retaining wall below an overhanging cliff which towered around 25 feet above the construction site. An abandoned public toilet, on the cliff, is said to have collapsed on top of the workers, along with a portion of the cliff.

Following the incident, fire and rescue service personnel, with the assistance of two earth excavators managed to extricate seven people, including six women, from the site of the cave-in. Further rescue operations are going on.

