Class X student attempts to end life in school

A relative who had allegedly assaulted her sexually was arrested and remanded

A Class X student from a village in Coimbatore district attempted to end her life on the school premises on Tuesday, after she was sexually assaulted allegedly by her relative.

The police arrested the relative who she said had assaulted her sexually on various occasions from January. The police said the 16-year-old girl from a village near Annur was found in the rest room of her school with her left hand bleeding. The teachers rushed her to a private hospital and informed the police and her parents.

Inspector S. Annam of the all-women police station, Thudiyalur, opened an investigation and recorded her statement that the 22-year-old relative sexually assaulted her, on multiple occasions, under the pretext of marrying her.

The police said the girl had been staying with her grandparents when she was sexually assaulted by the relative, a daily wage worker.

The accused was arrested under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), read with Section 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life if offence not committed), of the Indian Penal Code, and three sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. The police said the girl’s condition was stable.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)