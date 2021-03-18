Tamil Nadu

CJI calls for women’s safety

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of India to ensure the safety and security of women deployed for poll work. He said women should be deployed at polling stations close to their residences and necessary transportation must be provided to them. He also insisted on providing hygienic toilet facilities at all stations. Broaching the subject during the hearing of an election related case, the Chief Justice told senior counsel G. Rajagopalan, representing the Commission, “Please take care of women workers as if someone from your or my home was participating.”

