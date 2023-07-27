Chief Secretary cautions Collectors against abandoned borewells, pits, quarries; asks them to take action

July 27, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Following the recent incident in Bihar’s Nalanda, in which a three-year-old boy fell into a borewell, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has asked all Collectors to identify abandoned openwells, borewells and quarries that pose a threat to humans, especially children, and animals. They should come up with a plan for executing safety measures by August 25.

In an official communication, he asked the Collectors to take safety measures, which he listed, before September 30.

Their implementation demanded a coordinated approach from the district administration, the local authorities, the contractors executing projects and stakeholders, he said. Mr. Meena also instructed them to prioritise and execute specified actions to safeguard the lives of citizens, especially children who were more vulnerable to these hazards.“Your proactive approach and dedication to public safety will undoubtedly make a significant difference in preserving lives and ensuring a secure environment for all,” he said.The first among the measures is to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify all abandoned quarry pits, openwells and borewells and to maintain a detailed record of their locations and dimensions to facilitate remedial measures. It is crucial to secure all openwells and cap defunct borewells effectively, Mr. Meena said, requesting the Collectors to ensure that each openwell is provided with sturdy parapet walls of sufficient height to prevent unauthorised access. All defunct borewells must be promptly capped to prevent accidents, especially those that pose a risk to children, he said.

Given the hazards posed by abandoned quarry pits to youngsters and children who use them for bathing, immediate action is required, Mr. Meena said. He asked the Collectors to hold the lessees of such quarries responsible for fencing them promptly. “The Green Fund and the District Mineral Fund could also be utilized for this purpose.”

For the safety of road-users, particularly along highways, it is imperative to address construction pits and trenches, he said. “Install strong barricades along these sites, ensuring they are highly visible to drivers. These barricades should act as effective deterrents to vehicles unintentionally skidding off the road and falling into the pits. Reflectors can also be provided to improve their visibility.”

To enhance safety awareness, it is essential to place caution boards and warning signage at prominent locations near these hazardous spots, he said. The signage should effectively communicate the potential dangers and advise people to exercise caution, particularly in the vicinity of open-wells, construction pits, defunct bore-wells and quarry pits.

In respect of abandoned bore-wells, the Supreme Court laid down safety guidelines in its orders, dated February 11, 2020, and August 6, 2010, and directed that the Collectors implement safety measures. “You are requested to ensure that these guidelines are strictly followed,” he said.