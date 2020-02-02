Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister inaugurates sub-registrar offices

more-in

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a sub-registrar’s office in Thondamuthur, built at a cost of ₹72.21 lakh by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, via video-conferencing, from the Secretariat on Saturday.

He also inaugurated three sub-registrar offices in Thuvarangkurichi, Madhukkarai and Tiruchengode, built at a cost of ₹2.68 crore.

An official release said the State government was planning to construct new buildings for sub-registrar offices, which function from rented buildings, as promised by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The release said the new buildings would have a waiting room and a ramp to enable easy access for persons with disabilties.

Mr. Palaniswami presented appointment orders to 18 Assistant Commissioners in Commercial Taxes Department and seven District Registrars who qualified through the TNPSC Group I exams.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 12:46:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/chief-minister-inaugurates-sub-registrar-offices/article30716734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY