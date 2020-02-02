Chief Minister inaugurates sub-registrar offices

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a sub-registrar’s office in Thondamuthur, built at a cost of ₹72.21 lakh by the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, via video-conferencing, from the Secretariat on Saturday.

He also inaugurated three sub-registrar offices in Thuvarangkurichi, Madhukkarai and Tiruchengode, built at a cost of ₹2.68 crore.

An official release said the State government was planning to construct new buildings for sub-registrar offices, which function from rented buildings, as promised by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The release said the new buildings would have a waiting room and a ramp to enable easy access for persons with disabilties.

Mr. Palaniswami presented appointment orders to 18 Assistant Commissioners in Commercial Taxes Department and seven District Registrars who qualified through the TNPSC Group I exams.