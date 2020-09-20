Chief Minister inaugurates projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects through video-conferencing.

He inaugurated the buildings of the School Education department, constructed at a cost of ₹49.60 crore, and handed over appointment orders as a symbolic gesture to fill 635 vacancies.

He also laid the foundation for the construction of a check dam in Madurai district and a walkway around the Seevalaperi lake in Tenkasi. Power sub-stations were inaugurated in Erode, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Tiruchi and Vellore districts.