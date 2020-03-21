Chief Minister announces ₹1 lakh for cracker unit accident victims

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the family members of the nine persons who were killed in a fire accident in a cracker unit in Chippiparai village in Virudhunagar district on Friday.
Responding to DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu who claimed that the accident took place because the owners of the unit who had permission to make only ordinary crackers manufactured high-end crackers, the Chief Minister said action would be taken if they were found to have manufactured without permission.
The Chief Minister said those who were severely injured would get ₹50,000 and those who sustained ordinary injuries would get ₹25,000.
“I have asked the Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar district collectors and doctors to pay adequate attention to the injured,” he said.
