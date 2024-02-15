GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Election Commissioner, top officials to visit T.N. on February 23, 24

The Commission will hold meetings with representatives of political parties and review meetings with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police on February 23

February 15, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,JDennis Solomon Jesudasan 10525
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. File

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. File

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Arun Goel and officials of the Election Commission of India are scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on February 23 and 24 to review poll preparedness for forthcoming general election to the Lok Sabha.

During their visit, the Commission would hold meetings with representatives of political parties and review meetings with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police on February 23, according to a senior official.

The following day, Chief Electoral Officers and State Police Nodal Officers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka would make their presentations to the Commission. The Commission would also hold meetings with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police the same day.

