Chidambaram congratulates Stalin

Congratulating DMK president M.K. Stalin for the victory in the Assembly election, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said the new government had a herculean task ahead and wished Mr. Stalin good luck.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said the election results were on expected lines. However, he regretted that the BJP had bagged four seats.

Praising the voters of West Bengal, he said that despite threats and pressure from the official machinery, including the Election Commission of India, the people had given a comfortable victory to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Chidambaram said that the situation was alarming.