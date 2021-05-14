Chennai’s daily tally dips for second day

State’s overall count crosses 15 lakh with 31,892 fresh cases; Coimbatore reports 3,197 cases

For the second consecutive day, Chennai registered a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases with 6,538 people testing positive for the infection on Friday. Across the State, 31,892 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 288 persons died, taking the overall case tally to over 15 lakh and toll to 17,056.

On Friday, 1,60,042 samples were tested in the State. This took the overall sample count to 2,47,85,458.

The city’s daily COVID-19 cases dropped from 7,564 on May 12 to 6,991 on May 13. With this further dip in daily infections, the city’s overall tally stood at 4,25,603. Chennai recorded 74 deaths.

However, Coimbatore reported over 3,000 COVID-19 cases. A total of 3,197 people tested positive in the district. While there were 2,225 cases in Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur recorded 1,410 cases. Madurai and Kanyakumari recorded 1,250 and 1,025 cases respectively. Vellore’s daily cases crossed 1,000 with 1,224 testing positive. With the fresh cases, the State’s overall case count surpassed 15 lakh at 15,31,377 as on Friday.

A total of 20,037 people were discharged across the State. This included 4,533 people in Chennai, 2,593 in Chengalpattu, 1,503 in Tiruvallur and 1,171 in Coimbatore. As of date, a total of 1,95,339 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the State.

288 fatalities

Of the 288 deaths (130 in private and 158 in government hospitals), 220 persons had co-morbidities. Apart from Chennai, deaths were reported in 33 districts, including Chengalpattu (21), Salem (18), Kancheepuram (17), Tiruvallur (14) and Coimbatore (13).

A 21-year-old woman from Chengalpattu, who had no co-morbidities, died at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Chennai on May 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. Eleven persons in their 30s died of the infection. This included a 30-year-old man from Chennai, who had hypertension. He was admitted to a private hospital on May 11 with fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.