Chennai’s daily count sees marginal drop with 968 cases

T.N. adds another 5,892 infections; number of samples tested crosses 50-lakh mark

On a day when Tamil Nadu reported 5,892 cases of COVID-19, Chennai’s daily count, which had remained over 1,000 for the past 20 days, dropped to 968. However, cases continued to rise in Coimbatore and Cuddalore, with 593 and 590 persons testing positive for COVID-19, respectively.

The State’s tally climbed to 4,45,851, of which 52,070 persons are currently undergoing treatment. Another 6,110 persons were discharged, taking the total figure to 3.86 lakh.

Rising toll

The toll continued to rise in the State, as another 92 persons (58 in government hospitals and 34 in private ones) succumbed to the infection. Till date, 7,608 patients have died in the State.

Of the 92 fatalities, 29 persons died in Chennai, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded seven deaths each. As of date, 2,814 persons have died in Chennai, while 447 persons have died in Chengalpattu and 421 in Tiruvallur.

Nine of the deceased did not have co-morbidities. Among them was a 39-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever for five days and difficulty in breathing for four days on September 1. He died on September 3 due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

After registering a decline for a week, the number of daily cases in Chennai had exceeded 1,000 starting August 14. On Thursday, it once again dropped below the 1,000-mark, as 968 persons tested positive for COVID-19. This took the city’s tally to 1,38,724 (12,059 active cases and 1,23,851 discharged).

There were 378 cases in Chengalpattu, 258 in Tiruvallur and 208 in Salem. Fourteen districts recorded 100-plus cases. This included Tirunelveli 163; Ranipet 157; Kancheepuram 150 and Villupuram 150. A total of 37 returnees tested positive for the infection.

Among the 52,070 active cases in the State, 4,376 persons are under treatment in Coimbatore, 3,586 in Salem and 3,256 in Cuddalore.

The total number of samples tested in the State crossed 50 lakh. With 82,901 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a total of 50,47,042 samples have been tested till date.

U.T. tally

The active cases in Puducherry crossed the 5,000-mark on Thursday with 431 new admissions and seven deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Puducherry recorded six deaths and Karaikal one.

Cuddalore district reported 590 fresh cases.