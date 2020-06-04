Tamil Nadu

Chemistry not excluded from admission tests, AICTE writes to Vaiko

The MDMK leader had written to the Council about reports of Chemistry being excluded as a subject in the qualifying exams for admissions to B.Tech/B.E. programmes

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has written to Marumalarachi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko, stating that reports that Chemistry is excluded as one of the subjects in qualifying exams for admissions to B.Tech/B.E. programmes, are incorrect.

Mr. Vaiko had raised the issue in Parliament and also written to the AICTE Director in February, according to a statement.

In its response, AICTE said it has not made any changes, and from 2001 onwards, Physics and Maths are compulsory subjects, in addition to any of the optional subjects -- Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology and Technical Vocational.

Only courses like Computer Science, Information Technology, Informatic Practices, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics and Business Studies have been added to the optional list, taking into account the changes in the information technology and engineering field, it added.

