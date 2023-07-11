HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charge sheet filed against former AIADMK Minister Kamaraj in disproportionate assets case

The charge-sheet has been filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against Mr. Kamaraj and five others; the case relates to the acquisition of assets to the tune of ₹58 crore disproportionate to the known source of the former’s Minister’s income

July 11, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Tamil Nadu Food Minister R. Kamaraj. File

Former Tamil Nadu Food Minister R. Kamaraj. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 filed a charge-sheet against former Food and Civil Supplies Minister, R. Kamaraj and five others, in a disproportionate assets case.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

According to a press release, the DVAC Tiruvarur unit had pursued a case of acquisition of assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of ₹58,44,32,252, disproportionate to the known sources of income of the former Minister and his associates. Searches were conducted at 51 places in this regard, and certain incriminating materials/documents were seized.

Upon further investigation, it was ascertained that the former Minister acquired shares in NARC Hotels Private Limited and also purchased assets in the name of the hotel through his close associates, R. Chandrakasan, B. Krishnamoorthy and Udhayakumar.

A hospital called Sri Kamatchi Medical Centre, a unit of Sri Vasudevaperumal Health Care Private Limited was promoted for his sons, M.K. Eniyan and K. Inban at an expenditure of ₹127,49,09,085, which was disproportionate to the known sources of his income, and which the former Minister could not account for satisfactorily, the release said.

After completion of the investigation, necessary sanction for prosecution was obtained from the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the charge-sheet was filed before the Special Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tiruvarur under the relevant provisions of the Prevent of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended in 2018 and under the provisions of Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / ministers (government) / Tamil Nadu / Tiruchi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.