Changes made to portfolios and subjects of 10 Ministers

December 14, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Chennai

The portfolios and subjects handled by 10 Ministers in the State Cabinet have been changed. A press release from the Raj Bhavan said Governor R.N. Ravi had approved the changes based on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recommendation.

I. Periyasamy, Minister for Co-operation, has been made Minister for Rural Development. The portfolio was earlier held by K.R. Periyakaruppan, who has been re-designated as Minister for Co-operation.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu has been given an additional charge of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). The subject was earlier handled by K. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development.

K. Ramachandran, Minister for Forests, has been re-designated as Minister for Tourism, while the forest portfolio has gone to M. Mathiventhan, who earlier functioned as the Minister for Tourism.

R.S. Rajakannappan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, will handle additional subjects such as the Khadi and Village Industries Board. They were earlier handled by R. Gandhi, Minister for Handloom and Textiles.

As the subjects of Youth Welfare and Sports Development have been allotted to Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva V. Meyyanathan, who handled them earlier, has been re-designated as Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, has been given the additional subjects of pensions, pensionary benefits and statistics.