Chances for rain over Tamil Nadu after April 25

Many parts of the State, particularly interior areas may have a respite from dry weather as there are chances of light to moderate rains after April 25. Chennai too has a chance for rains, according to the Meteorological Department.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Bodinayakanur in Theni district received 3 cm and Alaiyar in Coimbatore district received 2 cm of rainfall.

N.Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said: “Many parts of the State from western ghats to coastal areas may receive light to moderate rains for two or three days after April 25. This would occur due to convective activity and a trough at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Some places may experience heavy rains.”

While mercury level has already touched 39 or 40 degree Celsius in some of the interior places, including Erode, Madurai and Salem, places in coastal region like Chennai are experiencing relatively less warm weather.

This trend will continue for three days and maximum temperature would tend to increase in interior areas that experience calm wind. The prevailing easterly winds have kept the day temperature close to normal in Chennai and interior parts are sizzling as the cool winds would not be able to penetrate beyond 40 km from the coast, Mr.Puviarasan said.

Weather blogger K.Srikanth of Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam noted that Chennaiites may feel uncomfortable weather as the humidity level is higher due to cool, moist easterly winds. “We are yet to get thunderstorms because southeasterly or easterly winds continue to blow in the city. A weather disturbance in the Bay of Bengal may trigger a change in wind pattern to warm westerlies.”

The Meteorological Department has advised farmers and residents in interior places, including Tiruttani, Karur and Madurai, not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Chennai may experience partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature would be around 35 degree Celsius.