Centre’s move on all-India quota medical seats will usurp rights of States, say service doctors

If four rounds of counselling are held, T.N. will stand to lose at least 100 to 150 PG seats, they say

The Union Health Ministry’s decision to conduct four rounds of counselling for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS/BDS seats and 50% post-graduates seats (MS/MD/MDS) would usurp the rights of States, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates’ Association has said.

In a statement issued, the association president, P. Saminathan, said that as per an announcement from the Union Health Ministry on December 18, the Medical Counselling Committee would conduct four rounds of counselling for admission to AIQ seats. Till now, only two rounds of counselling had been held.

He said that usually, the remaining seats were surrendered to the State quota after two rounds of counselling. “If four rounds of counselling are allowed to be held, Tamil Nadu will stand to lose at least 100 to 150 PG seats,” he said.

He mentioned that this could not be accepted as there was no announcement on four rounds of counselling in the exam notification this year. The Central government should withdraw such a move that would usurp the rights of State governments. The State government should take steps to conduct counselling like previous years, the association requested.